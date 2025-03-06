Viewership for AEW Dynamite, Former WWE couple welcome child, Smackdown note, more
– Last night’s AEW Dynamite savaged 600,000 viewers (P2+), P18-49 rating: 0.13
– Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after John Cena’s vicious betrayal at WWE Elimination Chamber is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown
– WWE Main Event results for this week:
• Pete Dunne defeated Cruz Del Toro
• Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark
– Former WWE superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Mike Rallis Welcome First Child
According to People Magazine, Dashwood and Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss) welcomed her first child, a son named Leo Austin Rallis on Monday, March 4. Their son was born at 1:24 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces.