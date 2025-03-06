Update on Cody Rhodes following the Elimination Chamber

Conrad Thompson on checking on Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber, says Cody has a huge black eye, and that Cody claims Travis Scott didn’t touch him:

“I checked on Cody and I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay, holy sh-t.’ He replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though’ and sent me a picture.

I said, ‘Well damn, I’m glad you’re okay mostly.’ He jokingly said, ‘The horsemen got me.’

I just thought it was funny that Cody even now is like, ‘Ah, he didn’t touch me.’ Now of course we know, that’s not the case, he’s sporting a major black eye right now.

I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum but buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there.”

(source: 83 Weeks)

