Two names likely for WWE hall of fame, WWE headed to Tampa for three big Summer shows, more

– WWE is reportedly set to return to Tampa, FL for 3 huge shows during the summer in 2025

* Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24

* NXT Battleground on May 25

* RAW on May 26

They will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

– The Natural Disasters are expected to be inducted into the WWE HOF in 2025, reports @WrestleVotes

John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon) who made a huge impact in WWE as an unstoppable Tag Team during the early 90’s, will now officially take their rightful place in the Hall Of Fame

– Scott Steiner posted:

Gave Big Poppa Pump the bicep kiss. Should've given me a mic, that would be total DOMINATION. https://t.co/yd1cfZgcl5 — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) March 6, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

