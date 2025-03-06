Two names likely for WWE hall of fame, WWE headed to Tampa for three big Summer shows, more

Mar 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE is reportedly set to return to Tampa, FL for 3 huge shows during the summer in 2025

* Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24
* NXT Battleground on May 25
* RAW on May 26

They will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

– The Natural Disasters are expected to be inducted into the WWE HOF in 2025, reports @WrestleVotes

John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon) who made a huge impact in WWE as an unstoppable Tag Team during the early 90’s, will now officially take their rightful place in the Hall Of Fame

– Scott Steiner posted:

