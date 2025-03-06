Two mystery partners in 10-man tag match at TNA Sacrifice announced

The two mystery partners who will be teaming up with Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Elijah at the TNA Sacrifice event next week have been revealed as Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth.

Nemeth has been suspended in a storyline and has been off TNA television for several weeks and his return was announced for Sacrifice a few weeks ago but it was only yesterday that he was added to the 10-man tag team match.

They will be facing Primo and Epico Colon, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC in one of the top matches of the TNA+ exclusive event which airs on Friday, March 14 from El Paso, Texas.

TNA will hold Impact television tapings from the same location the following day. Chavo Guerrero has been announced as appearing during these tapings.

General admission tickets for TNA Sacrifice are available for $50 plus fees from Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

