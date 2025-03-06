Tony Khan comments on AEW releases, Cena Sr. on John’s heel turn, today’s birthdays

– Tony Khan (via the AEW Revolution Media Call) comments on the AEW releases.

Ricky Starks, Miro, Malakai Black and Rey Fenix have all been released, Khan says AEW releases are a “case-by-case basis” and the recent departures were the right thing for the company and everyone involved.

– John Cena Sr. reacted angrily to a question regarding his son John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber:

“I’m tired of guys like you, I’m tired of the other phone calls that I’m getting. You’re going to have to get that from him (John Cena). I am so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening.”

(Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)

– Happy Birthday to Val Venis, Mr. Kennedy, David Flair & Chad Dick today.

