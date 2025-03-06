Tony Khan comments on AEW releases, Cena Sr. on John’s heel turn, today’s birthdays

Tony Khan (via the AEW Revolution Media Call) comments on the AEW releases.

Ricky Starks, Miro, Malakai Black and Rey Fenix have all been released, Khan says AEW releases are a “case-by-case basis” and the recent departures were the right thing for the company and everyone involved.

– John Cena Sr. reacted angrily to a question regarding his son John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber:

“I’m tired of guys like you, I’m tired of the other phone calls that I’m getting. You’re going to have to get that from him (John Cena). I am so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening.”

– Happy Birthday to Val Venis, Mr. Kennedy, David Flair & Chad Dick today.

