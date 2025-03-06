Spoilers: AEW Collision TV taping results

**SPOILERS** for this week’s episode of AEW Collision from Sacramento, California below:

* Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shiabata and HOOK won a squash over Titus Alexander & Starboy Charlie & Jack Banning.

* The Outrunners defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. The Hurt Business came out in the aisle to stare down their challengers.

* Harley Cameron defeated Tatevik.

* Hologram defeated Dralistico.

* Momo Watanabe defeated Serena Deeb. She faced off with Mercedes Mone and nailed her with a kick to the head and Meteora.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

