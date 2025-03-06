Sonya Deville and Tegan Nox notes

– Sonya Deville (via Ariel Helwani Show) pitched to return to a General Manager role in WWE during her lengthy injury absence in 2023-2024, but Triple H turned the idea down.

– Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) seemingly says being in WWE completely took away her passion for wrestling.

It’s crazy how you can have a fire completely extinguished & buried but a return home reignites the love that once was Thank you, @attackwrestling ✨

– @BeyondGorilla_ pic.twitter.com/qikmR1G75Y — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) March 6, 2025

