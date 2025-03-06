Sonya Deville and Tegan Nox notes

Mar 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Sonya Deville (via Ariel Helwani Show) pitched to return to a General Manager role in WWE during her lengthy injury absence in 2023-2024, but Triple H turned the idea down.

Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) seemingly says being in WWE completely took away her passion for wrestling.

