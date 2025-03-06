Reports suggest the return of the WWE Evolution PLE

The first WWE Evolution PLE, which was an all-women’s show, took place in October of 2018. In a 2024 interview, Ronda Rousey revealed that WWE scrapped plans for a second Evolution PLE.

However, it looks like another Evolution PLE could finally be taking place in 2025. Bodyslam.net and the PWN discord noted the following…

“WWE is looking to host an Evolution PLE in the near future. Everything on the schedule is still tentative, but it’s currently set for 7/5 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. We will share more updates as things get confirmed, so stay tuned.”

Several WWE stars have publicly pushed for another Evolution PLE including Bayley.

