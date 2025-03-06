Randy Orton added to three European Smackdown TV tapings

Randy Orton is being advertised for three upcoming Smackdown TV shows which will take place in Europe as part of the road to WrestleMania.

The Viper is now scheduled to appear at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain on March 14, at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on March 21, and at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 28.

Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber last weekend and attacked Kevin Owens, with the two set to go one-on-one at WrestleMania.

In related European TV tapings news, CM Punk is no longer being advertised for the March 24 Raw from Glasgow, Scotland and the March 31 Raw from London, England. He is now set for the March 17 Raw from Brussels in Belgium, March 21 Smackdown from Bologna, and March 28 Smackdown from London.

