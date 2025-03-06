Note on Michelle McCool joining WWE LFG, WCW Vault launched on YouTube

– Fightful reports the Undertaker was instrumental in getting his wife Michelle McCool onto Season 2 of WWE LFG. This led to Mickie James being replaced with McCool on the series.

Sources close to A&E production claimed to Fightful that The Undertaker was instrumental on getting his wife on the show.

The claim from that those close to the series say that Undertaker was open to continuing the show if Michelle McCool was involved, so she was brought in to replace Mickie James.

Fightful notes Undertaker did not specifically want Mickie James replaced, he just wanted his wife to be on the cast.

– WCW Vault is now available on YouTube!

https://www.youtube.com/@WCW/videos

Similar to WWE Vault, the channel will upload full length matches and never before seen footage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

