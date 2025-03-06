McAfee says he is being targeted online, Austin on the Cena heel turn, NXT viewership

– Pat McAfee recently revealed on his IG Story that someone has been targeting him and sending sick death threats to him and his 1 year old daughter following the Elimination Chamber controversy.

– Steve Austin (via Unlikely) comments on John Cena’s heel turn and says he’ll be at WrestleMania 41.

“Hey, it finally happened. You know whether the people accept him, accept Cena as a heel, I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds.

But nonetheless, they’ve kept they’ve kicked off an epic build to Wrestlemania in Las Vegas, and you know, I will be in town.”

This comes after Austin previously stated in the past that if Cody Rhodes needed help at WrestleMania 41, he would be happy to be in his corner.

– This week’s NXT averaged 698,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.15

