Kamille “no comment” on AEW future

Kamille, who remains under an AEW contract, opted to not comment about her status with the company while answering questions during the Queen of the Ring movie press tour.

The former NWA Women’s champion signed a deal with AEW in 2024 and was serving as Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard until the angle was called off in November.

Asked by WrestleZone if there’s any new updates regarding her situation with AEW, Kamille’s co-star in the movie, Damaris Lewis, jumped in and jokingly replied, “My client has chosen not to comment on the matter at hand, but we are open for more questions.”

Kamille’s las match in AEW was on October 30 in a losing effort against Kris Statlander.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

