Harley Cameron no longer participating in Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem shows

Mar 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Harley Cameron is no longer participating in Maple Leaf Pro MAYHEM shows. Consequently, AEW has arranged for replacements, including Serena Deeb and Mike Bennett/Matt Taven of the Undisputed Kingdom.

– Speaking of Cameron…

