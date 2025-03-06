Harley Cameron no longer participating in Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem shows
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Harley Cameron is no longer participating in Maple Leaf Pro MAYHEM shows. Consequently, AEW has arranged for replacements, including Serena Deeb and Mike Bennett/Matt Taven of the Undisputed Kingdom.
UPDATE: We're sad to announce that due to unforseen circumstances, @harleycameron_ is not able to make #MLPWrestling MAYHEM Weekend. Stay tuned for the replacement announcement in one hour at 12pm! pic.twitter.com/nonHJEPcYs
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: The Undisputed Kingdom (@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett) and @SerenaDeeb are all coming to #MLPWrestling for MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario on March 14-15!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/34ujz2tRsw!
Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at… pic.twitter.com/w8JOefBFFS
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025
