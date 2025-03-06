Former AAA performer passes away, plus notes on Trish Stratus and Britt Baker

– Broderick Shepherd — known to wrestling fans for his work as Australian Suicide in Lucha Libre AAA — has passed away at 32 years old.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by AAA and company president Marisela Pena, who posted statements mourning Shepherd’s passing and sending their condolences to his family. He was married to Puerto Rican wrestler Vanilla Vargas with the couple welcoming their first child into the world in 2021.

“We mourn the passing of Broderick M. Shepherd, better known as Australian Suicide,” AAA wrote. “We raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

A cause of death was not announced.

Shepherd, a Lance Storm trainee, was with AAA from 2013-2020 and briefly returned to the promotion last year. He had one reign as AAA Cruiserweight Champion in 2018.

In 2021, Shepherd worked a couple of AEW Dark matches under the name El Australiano, including a singles bout against Sammy Guevara. He had most recently been wrestling on the indies.

Shepherd used Ryan Rollins as his in-ring name early in his career.

A fundraiser, as shared by AEW’s Taya Valkyrie, has been started to try and get Australian Suicide back to his family.

