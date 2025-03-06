CM Punk pulled from advertised shows, WWE announcer removed from the roster, WWE LFG renewed

– WWE just announced that CM Punk has been pulled from WWE Raw tapings in Glasgow, Scotland on March 24th and Raw in London, England on March 31st.

He was previously advertised to appear on both shows.

– A&E has renewed WWE LFG for a Season 2

The Undertaker, Booker T, & Bubba Ray Dudley will return as Coaches.

Mickie James is gone, and will be replaced by Michelle McCool.

– On Wednesday, WWE removed host/presenter/announcer Greg Miller from its current roster page.

While his profile page still exists, it is no longer publicly accessible, and attempting to view it results in an authorization error. However, Miller has not been moved to the alumni section of the roster.

