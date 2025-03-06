Carmella says her WWE contract was reinstated without her knowledge after her pregnancy

Carmella revealed that her WWE contract was reinstated without her knowledge after her pregnancy. She explained the usual process for paused contracts due to injury, pregnancy, or postpartum recovery, stating, “Basically, what happened was, usually when you’re injured, your contract is on a pause. They take however long the contract is paused, whether it’s during pregnancy, postpartum, or just a regular injury you get in the ring, your contract is paused for a certain amount of time. Then, when you go back to work, however long it was paused for, they tack on to the end of the contract. That’s the impression that I was under.”

However, she later found out that WWE had reinstated her contract much sooner than expected. “Come to find out, the way it worked out, my contract was paused for seven weeks after I had my son and then reinstated. I didn’t know. Nobody told me that I only had seven weeks off after my son and that they were going to reinstate it.”

Carmella further detailed that she initially had a year left on her contract when she got pregnant, but WWE set the reinstatement date without informing her. “I basically had a year left on my contract when I got pregnant. When it was reinstated, January 1, 2024, they just picked that date and that’s the date that it got reinstated, January to the following February, which is where we’re at now, it’s expired, and that’s that.”

Source: Barely Famous

