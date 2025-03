– Greg Miller confirms his departure from WWE. This coming after fans noticed his profile being removed from WWE.com. He says WWE going to Netflix played a part as his show was on Peacock. Miller mentions Big E is starting to appear on a lot of projects, so his appearance didn’t make sense.

Source: Fightful

– Sean Waltman: Bow Down When The nWo Comes to Your Town

