3/6/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT Results – March 6, 2025

• Elijah defeats Brian Myers to kick-off Impact

Joe Hendry made the save after System went after Elijah

• Mike Santana defeated John Skyler

After the match, Mustafa Ali shows up on the video screen and says Santana is unhinged, and that TNA should be “a safe working environment.” He says Santana has been randomly chosen for a urine sample

• AJ Francis defeats Steve Maclin

• Savannah Evans defeats Xia Brookside

• Oba Femi destroyed an entire army of security before Moose got the upper hand

• The Northern Armory defeat Ace Austin and the Radicals after a distraction from Wes Lee, Tyriek and Tyson

• Cora Jade & Tessa Blanchard blindsided Masha Slamovich but Lei Ying Lee saved Slamovich

• The Hardy Boys defeat The Colons by DQ when the system comes down and interferes.

Joe Hendry, Leon Slater and Elijah makes the save. Santino Marella comes down and announces the 10 man tag match will take place in a steel cage at Sacrifice

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

