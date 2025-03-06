2/24/25 Raw on Netflix viewership

The February 24 episode of Raw had 2,600,000 global views, which is the lowest that it has registered so far in eight weeks. That is down 200,000 views from the February 17 episode.

Netflix listed a total of 5,500,000 hours consumed and it ranked #8 on the top 10 global chart. The Elimination Chamber, which aired on Netflix everywhere but in the United States, did not crack the top 10.

Raw was a top 10 show in seven countries: Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Panama, United States, and United Kingdom.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

