WWE LFG coaches to appear on NXT next week

The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James will all be appearing on next week’s episode of NXT Roadblock live from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Booker T, the fourth coach in the WWE LFG series, will also be there just like he is every week doing commentary.

“#WWERoadblock is a stacked show. @ShawnMichaels – I’ll be at @TheTheaterAtMSG to watch it all go down next week,” The Undertaker wrote on X.

Michaels responded that he had no problem with that because after all, it’s still his yard!

Meanwhile, two more matches were added to the Roadblock show with Roxanne Perez taking on Jordynne Grace and a New York City street fight between Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

