WWE announces post Wrestlemania dates for Cena, AEW Revolution promoted at Lakers game, more

– John Cena is currently being advertised for the following upcoming SmackDown dates:

• May 30 — Knoxville, TN

• June 13 — Lexington, KY

• June 20 — Grand Rapids, MI

– TNA legend Abyss will be a part of the DLC for WWE 2K25.

– AEW Revolution was promoted at the Los Angeles Lakers game last night

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email