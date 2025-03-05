WrestleMania match update, Indi Hartwell returning to Australia, Abyss in WWE 2K25 (photo)
– WrestleVotes reports today that the Women’s World Championship match at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas will be made into a triple threat, with Iyo Sky defending her title against both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.
– TNA legend Abyss will be a part of the DLC for WWE 2K25
– For the first time in six years, Indi Hartwell will be wrestling in Melbourne, Australia, with an upcoming appearance at the We Are Renegades show on Sunday, March 9th.
