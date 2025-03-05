Update on The Rock’s schedule, Cassie Lee attends NXT (photo), Collision viewership, more

– Masha Slamovich will take on Miu Watanabe at the TJPW match show in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 18.

– AEW Collision on March 1 averaged 280,000 viewers; 0.06 P18-49 rating.

– Former WWE star Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) was in attendance for NXT tonight.

Lee who was one half of The IIconics with Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) was there to support her Husband Shawn Spears who won the NXT NA Championship.

– According to WrestleVotes, The Rock is scheduled to appear at one of the RAW shows during the Europe tour.

This will mark his reunion with John Cena following the events at Elimination Chamber.

