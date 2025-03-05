TKO’s Mark Shapiro talks potential renewal of WWE on Peacock

Participating at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference yesterday, TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said that both WWE and NBCUniversal are “keen” to renew their Peacock deal once it expires in March 2026.

Peacock currently has the rights for all WWE premium live events and what is left of the old WWE Network in the United States. Their five-year deal was valued at just over $1 billion.

Shapiro praised NBCUniversal for being great partners for the company and for making WWE a priority in their growth plan. Shapiro said that thanks to WWE, Peacock has seen new subscribers and also retained a lot of them.

The TKO COO however did not slam the door on potentially moving elsewhere if the business plan and money make sense somewhere else. He said that discussions with NBCUniversal will commence later this year on a potential renewal.

Shapiro said that it might be best for Netflix to own all of WWE programming although he was sure to say he’s not endorsing it, but rather saying it as an idea. Shapiro also put over Netflix and how WWE programming viewership is up since moving there.

