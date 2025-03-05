TKO announces multi-year partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, has announced a multi-year partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority to launch a new boxing promotion. This venture will be co-led by UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan, with support from Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. TKO will serve as managing partner and run the day-to-day operations of the promotion.

The promotion aims to revitalize the boxing landscape by implementing a structured system to develop new talent globally, including athlete combines and academies. Boxers will have access to the UFC Performance Institute’s facilities in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai. TKO will leverage its production, media, and promotional expertise to deliver top-tier in-arena experiences and broadcasts to fans worldwide.

The first events under this new promotion are anticipated to begin in 2026.

عاجل: فعلها تركي آل الشيخ و يعلن عن شراكة جديدة مع TKO لإنشاء منظمة ملاكمة عالمية! أعلن معالي تركي آل الشيخ @Turki_alalshikh بالتعاون مع TKO Group Holdings و Sela عن إطلاق منظمة ملاكمة جديدة تهدف إلى إحداث نقلة نوعية في رياضة الملاكمة عالميًا، تأتي هذه الشراكة الاستراتيجية… pic.twitter.com/wWyvMZRCDc — سالم (@BorzSalem) March 5, 2025

