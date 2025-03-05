Styles on McMahon not being impressed with his debut, WWE 2K25 DLC packs revealed, Iyo Sky note, more

– Iyo Sky becomes the seventh woman in WWE history to accomplish this, following in the footsteps of Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Mone, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka. To reach this milestone, a superstar must win the Raw/Women’s Championship, the SmackDown/Women’s World Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships—all of which Sky has now captured.

– AJ Styles (via Chris Van Vliet) on Vince McMahon not being impressed with his debut & pulling him to the side after his 1st RAW match.

“I got a 1,000 guys that can do what you do. He said he wanted to see a pit bull. I was like oh… it kinda got me excited.”

– WWE 2K25 DLC Packs REVEALED!

〰️DLC Pack #1 New Wave Pack (May 2025)

• Alex Shelley

• Chris Sabin

• Giulia

• Stephanie Vaquer

• Special celebrity guest to be announced

DLC Pack #2 Dunk and Destruction Pack

(June 2025)

• Abyss

• The Great Khali

• Three NBA stars to be announced

DLC Pack #3 Fearless Pack (July 2025)

• Bull Nakano

• Jordynne Grace

• New Jack

• Penta

• Special celebrity guest to be announced

DLC Pack #4: Attitude Era Superstars Pack (September 2025)

• Billy Gunn

• D’Lo Brown

• Mark Henry

• Road Dogg

• Victoria

DLC #5: Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack (November 2025)

• Jesse Ventura

• Junk Yard Dog

• Mr. Wonderful

• Sid Justice

• Tito Santana

6️⃣Wyatt Sicks Pre-Order Bundle:

Nikki Cross

Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Uncle Howdy

– Happy Birthday to Jordynne Grace and Josh Briggs.

