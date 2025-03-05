Stephanie Vaquer says she opted to debut in NXT, stars attend the Queen of the ring premiere (photo)

– Stephanie Vaquer (via Busted Open) reveals that WWE asked her whether she wanted to start on the main roster or NXT, and it was actually her decision to start in NXT.

She wants to take the time to make sure she’s fully equipped to be as successful as possible, recognizing that she needs time to learn English and the American/#WWE style of wrestling.

She initially said main roster, but after spending some time to think about it, changed her mind to NXT.

– Prince Nana, Queen Aminata, Athena, Skye Blue, Deonna Purrazzo and Julia Hart.

They all attended the Queen of the Ring movie premiere in New York City.

22x MQ "Queen Of The Ring" New York Premiere red carpet photos added: https://t.co/ZT17r8L4FP pic.twitter.com/2uNPsghvLV — Trish-Stratus.com | Trish Stratus Fansite (@TStratusSource) March 5, 2025

