Logan Paul on Cena’s heel turn, title match added to the AEW Revolution lineup
– Logan Paul on John Cena’s heel turn:
“It’s gonna be so good. I love Cena heel. Being a heel is f–king sick. Because being a good guy, it’s not realistic. All you motherf–kers parading around like you’re perfect, you’re not.
“We couldn’t see John Cena for 25 years, but now John, we see you brother.”
– Kazuchika Okada will defend the Continental Championship against Brody King at AEW Revolution!
This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution
Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena
AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking
After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs
Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY!
Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025