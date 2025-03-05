Logan Paul on Cena’s heel turn, title match added to the AEW Revolution lineup

– Logan Paul on John Cena’s heel turn:

“It’s gonna be so good. I love Cena heel. Being a heel is f–king sick. Because being a good guy, it’s not realistic. All you motherf–kers parading around like you’re perfect, you’re not.

“We couldn’t see John Cena for 25 years, but now John, we see you brother.”

– Kazuchika Okada will defend the Continental Championship against Brody King at AEW Revolution!

This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution

Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs

Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

