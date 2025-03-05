Jeff Jarrett not a fan of Cody Rhodes using the F bomb at Elimination Chamber

As seen during the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, John Cena officially turned heel against Cody Rhodes and “sold his soul” to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the segment and here are the highlights…

The nickname “Break-A-Wish” for Cena: “It resonates. It’s certainly not, ‘Confuse them, you lose them’. It’s the opposite of that. Everybody understands that. Will it, in this politically charged environment… At the end of the day, it goes without saying, and I’ve said it a bunch on My World, yes, we’re pop culture, but people understand more now than ever that we’re theater. We really are Shakespeare to the masses. So I just don’t think there’s going to be the offense that there could have been even 2, 3, 4. 5, years ago. I just don’t think it’s going to happen today because of John Cena and his legitimate record of setting all the Make-A-Wish records and The Rock and the brand and WWE and the industry as a whole. We’re on seven nights a week, so we’re in people’s homes. People understand who and what we are.”

Cody’s “go f*ck yourself” line to Rock: “Not needed. That’s my gut reaction. What’s the upside? What did you get out of it? It just wasn’t needed at all.”

