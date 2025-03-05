Jazz posts photo with Kamille at Queen of the Ring premiere, new wrestling autobiography

Mar 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @Kamille_brick

Jazz posted on Facebook: NYC owes me nothing. The @queenofthering premier was amazing. So proud of my “wrestling daughter “ Kailey Latimer. She looked like a seasoned vet on the big screen. As she looked like a princess on the red carpet.. please go out March 7th to watch this film. You will not be disappointed!

– Via James Walsh: Marc Mero, perhaps best remembered as Johnny B. Badd in WCW, has put out his autobiography.

