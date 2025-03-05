Hulk Hogan comments on the John Cena heel turn, Cena in the Guinness World Records

— Hulk Hogan (via Undisputed) says John Cena turning heel was one of the greatest moments in history.

“It’s one of the best heel turns l’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock too, he was incredible. They absolutely did it right, I’ll tell you that.”

It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget.”

– Speaking of Cena, John officially set the Guinness World Record after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and joined The Rock, betraying the Cenation as he officially sold out and sold his soul to The Final Boss of WWE.

Guinness World Records announced that Cena now holds the record for the longest face run in WWE before turning heel as his run lasted for 20+ years before he turned on March 1, 2025.

