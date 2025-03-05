3/5/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

MJF is outside, and he says he disagrees when people say Adam Page did nothing wrong. MJF says Page poked and prodded him, and now he is hungry. MJF says he is in the streets of Sacremento and if Page wants to talk about buckshots, then he has a bullet with his name on it.

—

Swerve Strickland, with Prince Nana, and Ricochet make their way to the ring for their contract signing. Tony Schiavone says the winner of the match will become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Ricochet says Nana’s robe is getting some upgrades and that these contract signings don’t usually go well for Strickland. Ricochet says Strickland’s house won’t burn down this time, and he is lucky that he is even entertaining the thought of giving him a rematch. Ricochet says Strickland tried to embarrass him, but he still beat him. Strickland keeps telling Ricochet to sign the contract, but Ricochet says he is continuing to focus on being the AEW World Champion.

Strickland says Ricochet is annoying and entitled, and he is going to expose him as a fraud on Sunday. Strickland says Ricochet stole the robe and stabbed him with scissors, but he left him breathing, Strickland says Ricochet will regret awakening the most dangerous man in AEW, and says he is going to put Ricochet in the ground this Sunday. Strickland says Ricochet will only be remembered for his brief AEW career and his ring announcer wife.

They both sign the contract and Strickland goes to leave, but Ricochet tries to stab him with scissors. Strickland stops him and stabs him with his own pair. Strickland leaves the ring as Ricochet is split open and rolls around the ring.

—

A video package airs for AEW’s new pay-per-view partnership with Prime Video.

—

Match 1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, and Murder Machines (Brian Cage and Lance Archer) (w/Don Callis) vs. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Will Ospreay

Ospreay and Cage start the match. Ospreay goes for a hurricanrana, but Cage tosses him across the ring and then picks him back up for some curls. Cage delivers shots in the corner, and then drops Ospreay with a clothesline. Cage goes for a powerbomb, but Ospreay gets free and delivers a high boot and a back suplex. Briscoe tags in and delivers chops and shots to Cage. Briscoe follows with a few uppercuts and kicks Cage in the midsection. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri and follows with right hands in the corner. Ospreay tags in and does the same, and then Hobbs tags in and does it as well. Cassidy tags in and delivers one punch to Cage, but Cage drops him with a clothesline. Cage slams Cassidy down and tags Archer in. Cassidy runs the ropes, but Davis stops him and Archer slams Cassidy down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Callis stomps on Cassidy on the outside before Davis throws Cassidy back into the ring. Archer picks Cassidy up and Cage tags back in. Archer passes Cassidy to Cage, and then Davis tags in and Cage hands Cassidy to him. David drops Cassidy with a veritcal suplex and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Keith tags in, but Cassidy drops him with a suplex. Davis tags back in and knocks Ospreay to the floor. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire and tags in Hobbs. Hobbs knocks Archer to the floor and Cage down on the apron, and then exchanges shots with Davis. Hobbs takes Davis down, and then exchanges clotheslines with Archer and Cage. Archer and Cage take advantage with elbow strikes, but Hobbs causes them to collide and drops them with a double clothesline. Hobbs suplexes Davis and sends Ospreay into him. Hobbs sends Briscoe into David as well, and then splashes Davis with Cassidy on his back. Briscoe and Ospreay take Cage and Archer out with dives, and then Cassidy delivers an elbow drop to Davis from Hobbs’s shoulders. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Keith breaks it up.

Keith delivers a chop to Hobbs, and then follows with a cross-chop. Davis slams Hobbs down and Keith tags in. Keith kicks Hobbs in the head a few times, but Hobbs comes back with an elbow strike and a clothesline. Ospreay tags in and delivers a springboard elbow to Keith. Ospreay kicks Cage in the head, but Keith comes back with a kick of his own. Ospreay kicks Keith in the face and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out at two. Davis clotheslines Ospreay and delivers an enzuigiri. Hobbs slams Davis, Cage kicks Hobbs and slams him down, Cassidy drops Cage with a DDT in the ring and another on the floor, and then delivers a forearm shot to Keith. Keith comes back with a headbutt and an exploder suplex, and then Briscoe and Keith exchange shots. Briscoe takes advantage, but Archer drops him with a clothesline. Archer grabs a chair, but Briscoe palm strikes it into his face. Briscoe sets the chair up, and then leaps off of it onto Archer and Cage. Ospreay drops Keith with the Os-Cutter and follows with the Hidden Blade for the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Will Ospreay

-After the match, Davis attacks Ospreay and locks him in a sleeper hold as Archer and Cage attack Hobbs and Briscoe on the outside. Archer and Cage doule-slam Hobbs onto the ring steps and join Davis in the ring. Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring and delivers shots to Ospreay. Davis tries to get Fletcher away from Ospreay, but Fletcher yells at him and tells him to know his place. Cage gives Davis the chair, but he drops it. Fletcher tells him to pick it up, and he does. Fletcher tells Davis to hit Ospreay with the chair, and he does. Fletcher then drives Ospreay through the chair with a brain buster.

—

The video package for the feud between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita airs.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Cope backs Yuta into the corner, but they have a clean break. Cope backs Yuta into the corner again and blocks a kick from Yuta. They lock up again, and Cope slams Yuta down this time. Yuta comes back with a trip and slams Cope’s knee into the mat. Cope applies a wrist-lock and drops Yuta with a clothesline. Cope applies a side-headlock and drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Yuta applies an ankle lock. Cope gets free and drops Yuta with an arm-drag. Cope applies a modified arm-bar, but Yuta backs him into the corner. Yuta delivers a few chops and drops Cope with a pair of arm-drags. Yuta delivers a dropkick, but Cope comes back with a forearm shot on the apron. Cope trips Yuta on the apron to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta has Cope in a sleeper hold. Cope delivers body shots to get free, but Yuta drops him with an Olympic Slam and gets a two count. Yuta goes up top, but Cope cuts him off with a few shots. Cope climbs as well and clubs Yuta in the back repeatedly. Yuta fights back with body shots and drops Cope with a headbutt. Yuta connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Cope kicks out at two. Yuta goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Cope gets free and applies a cross-face. Yuta counters with a roll-up for a two count, but Cope kicks him in the face. Cope delivers the Impaler and goes for the Spear, but Yuta counters with the Busaiku Knee. Yuta gets Cope back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Cope kicks out at two. Yuta applies Cattle Mutilation, but Cope rolls free and slams Yuta down. Cope sends Yuta off the ropes and delivers the Spear for the pin fall.

Winner: Cope

-After the match, Cope gets a microphone and pulls Yuta to his feet. Cope shakes Yuta’s hand and tells him that this is what respect feels like. Cope leaves the ring, and Jon Moxley comes in from the crowd. Moxley yells at Yuta and shoves him in the face a few times. Yuta shoves Moxley back and leaves the ring. Moxley follows Yuta and they argue for a bit. Moxley tells Yuta to keep walking and then turns to the camera. Moxley says Cope did it, because he will be all alone at Revolution. Moxley says Cope got to him and pissed him off, and has now brought out the worst in him. Moxley says the bars were there for Cope’s safety, and then says Cope will do nothing to him on Sunday. Moxley says he will enjoy every second of beating Cope’s ass on Sunday, and he is going to do it because he feels like it and it will feel good. Moxley says there is no respect in this business and never has been and says he only has to pull the trigger on Cope one time at Revolution.

—

A video package showing The Outrunners training for their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match against The Hurt Syndicate at Revolution airs.

—

MJF is still outside waiting for Adam Page, and Renee Paquette walks up and asks him what he is going to do if Page shows up. MJF says he knew Page was too much of a coward to show up and says he will beat him down at Revolution. Page drives up in a truck and MJF runs away as Page emerges from the truck and goes after him. Page gets into the arena and attacks who his thinks is MJF from behind. Page brings him to ringside, but the real MJF attacks Page from behind. MJF delivers shots and goes for Heat Seeker, but Page shoves him off and goes for the Buckshot Lariat. MJF counters with a low-blow and delivers Heat Seeker. MJF delivers more shots to Page as security runs out, and then he delivers elbow strikes to the security guys. MJF puts on the Dynamite diamond ring, but Page takes him down and delivers shots. MJF comes right back with a shot with the ring.

MJF says the people love when Page burns things and let’s see how they feel when he does it. MJF grabs lighter fluid from under the ring and douses Page with it. MJF lights a lighter, but referees and security hit the ring to take him down. They drag MJF out of the ring as he continues to yell at Page and the fans.

—

Lexy Nair interviews the director of the new film “Queen of the Ring,” Ash Avildsen, who talks about the film and introduces one of the stars, the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. Storm hypes up The Hollywood Ending against Mariah May this Sunday at Revolution.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Statlander and Ford start the match. Statlander takes Ford down immediately, and then follows with an arm-drag. Statlander takes Ford down with a side-headlock takedown, but Ford counters into a head-scissors hold. Statlander comes bakc with a kick to the face and tags in Rosa. Rosa slams Ford into the corner and delivers a back elbow before tagging Statlander back in. Statlander delivers a shot to Ford and tags Rosa back in. Rosa delivers a shot, but Ford sends her into the ropes and delivers a dropkick to her back. Ford goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out at two. Rosa comes back with elbow strikes and kicks Ford in the face. Statlander tags back in and delivers an elbow drop. Bayne kicks Statlander in the face and throws Rosa onto her on the floor. Bayne picks Ford up and tosses her onto both of them as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bayne gets a two count on Rosa. Bayne applies a sleeper hold, but Rosa comes back with a pair of jaw-breakers. Rosa delivers body shots, but Bayne blocks a chop and picks Rosa up. Rosa gets free and delivers a few kicks and follows with an enzuigiri. Statlander tags in and delivers a missile dropkick to Bayne. Statlander drops Ford with a back body drop and follows with a shot to Bayne in the corner. Statlander slams Ford with a Michinoku Driver and gets a two count. Statlander sends Ford into the corner and Rosa delivers a dropkick. Statlander and Rosa double-team Bayne and Statlander tosses her to the floor. Rosa delivers a dropkick through he ropes and Ford knocks Statlander to the floor from the top rope. Rosa drags Ford back into the ring and delivers a right hand. Ford backs Rosa back into the corner and Bayne tags in. Rosa delivers an elbow to Ford and kicks Bayne in the face, and then delivers chops to both of them. Rosa delivers a Stunner to Bayne and picks Ford up, but Ford gets free and Bayne slams Rosa down with Fate’s Descent and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

—

Renee interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, backstage. Mone says she has already beaten Momo Watanabe before and also calls Watanabe one of the best in the world and legit. Renee says Watanabe will face Serena Deeb on Collision, and Mone says she will be watching as Deeb breaks Watabane. Mone says Revolution will be a cake walk for her because Mone changes everything.

—

Max Caster comes to the ring and says we are looking at the best wrestler alive. Caster says he is the most talked about wrestler in AEW and tries to lead the crowd in a chant for him. Caster says they weren’t going to get it right on day one and then calls the crowd a bunch of ball bags. Caster says it’s time to see if someone can survive the best wrestler alive.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Jay White vs. Mas Caster

Caster tries to lead the crowd in the chant again, but White grabs him and delivers the Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, White says he and Cope have had each other’s backs since Worlds End. White says Moxley is all alone now, and he will be at Revolution on Sunday to see Cope become the new AEW World Champion.

—

A pre-recorded sit-down interview with Renee, Mariah May, and Toni Storm airs. May immediately slaps Storm and says looks what Storm made her do to someone she loves. May says Storm is nothing without her and the title is nothing without her. May says Storm survived her in Australia, but she will not survive her at Revolution. May says she is the woman from Hell and she is dragging Storm down with her. May says they can have a Hollywood ending that they have always wanted, and Storm says she sentences May to a lifetime of mediocrity. Storm says May will dwindle, be replaced, and be forgotten, and then says May will find out what happens when you try to kill God.

—

Match 5 – Road to Revolution Tag Team Match

Brody King and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet

Strickland and Okada start the match and they exchange hammer-locks. Okada backs Strickland into the corner and pats his chest as they break. Ricochet tags in and double-teams Strickland with Okada. King knocks Okada off the apron and clubs him in the back a few times as Strickland takes advantage of Ricochet in the ring. King slams Okada into the barricade a few times as Strickland sends Ricochet to the floor. King sens Strickland toward Ricochet and Strickland connects with a kick. Okada and Ricochet get put in the chair and King connects with a cross-body against the barricade. King gets Okada and Ricochet on his shoulders and Strickland connects with a double stomp to them from the apron. King gets Ricochet into the ring and he and Strickland double-team him for a bit. King connects with a senton and Strickland delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland kicks Ricochet in the face and knocks Okada to the floor. Ricochet comes back with a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland dodges Okada in the corner and delivers a back-breaker. Strickland delivers a dropkick and tags in King. King drops Ricochet with a back-body drop and follows with clotheslines to Okada. Ricochet tries to chop King, but King drops him with one chop. King throws Okada onto Ricochet and connects with a senton. King delivers a Death Valley Driver to Okada and goes for the cover, but Ricochet breaks it up. Ricochet gets sent to the apron, and then he and Okada double-team King with a dropkick-senton combination. Okada goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. Okada delivers an uppercut and runs the ropes, but King drops him with a clothesline. Ricochet and Strickland tag in and Strickland takes advantage with quick shots. Strickland delivers a hip-toss and follows with a suplex for a two count. Strickland delivers an elbow strike, but Ricochet comes back with quick kicks and a DDT for a two count. Ricochet goes for Vertigo, but Strickland counters out. Ricochet gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Strickland takes him down and delivers the House Call.

Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the cover, but Okada breaks it up with an elbow drop. King and Okada exchange elbow strikes, and then King delivers a chop and kicks Okada in the face to block the Rainmaker. King splashes Okada in the corner and goes for the cannonball, but Okada dodges and grabs the Continental title belt. Strickland delivers the House Call to Okada and King clotheslines Okada to the outside. Ricochet hits Strickland with the title and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collison

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

-Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb

-Harley Cameron in action

Updated card for Revolution

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

-AEW Women’s World Championship – The Hollywood Ending: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

-AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

-AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

-Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

-Adam Page vs. MJF

Zero Hour – Trios Tag Team Match: Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

