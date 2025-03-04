WWE NXT, REPORT 3/4/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Graves are on the call. The following is the announced card:

The Hardy Boyz to appear

Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

Match 1. Chelsea Green (US Champ) and Piper Niven VS Sol Ruca and Zaria

Green slaps Sol to start off, Ruca counters with a slap and a face plant to the champ. Chelsea bails and Piper tags in with Zaria. They both try to show dominance with power moves. Zaria scores with a lariat. Ruca misses a dive in off a tag. Zaria and Ruca connect with a high low. Chelsea then gets destroyed by a Ruca dive to the floor. Piper dives on Zaria on the floor and we goto break. Piper is all over Sol as we return and she works her over in the corner. Sol gets free to Zaria who suplexes Piper and Chelsea and then spears them both. She gets a two on Green. Piper lariats Zaria. Chelsea is bleeding from the face badly. Ruca and Zaria it a super blockbuster on Green. Ruca snatches the Sol and she pins the champ.

Winners, Sol Ruca and Zaria

Cora Jade and Jordynne Grace have a confrontation backstage. Trick Williams picks on some more newer talent in the back that are trying to show him support. The D’Angelo Family are backstage and Tony cuts a promo on Izzy Dame and Shawn Spears. He warns Spears there is only one family in NXT.

Match 2. Jaida Parker VS Kelani Jordan

This grudge match has had a great build for weeks, with Jordan becoming more aggressive to fight off Parker. Kelani gains an early advantage, working the arm, delivering a standing moonsault and lariat. She then double stomps Parker and moonsaults her on the floor from the apron. She gets a two off a splash, but Parker takes her down with a shoulder. Parker then drops her back first on the top turnbuckle. Back from break, Parker has been in control, but Jordan counters with a springboard knee drop to the midsection. She then cartwheel back elbows Parker and reverse DDT’s her. Parker counters with a Samoan drop. Parker then works Jordan over in the corner, but gets caught on the top rope. They struggle for position and Jordan delivers a Spanish fly. She fails a moonsault on the outside, but Parker misses a high knee and hits the stairs. Back in the ring Jordan misses a 450 and Parker gets the win with a hypnotic to the side of the head.

Winner by pinfall, Jaida Parker

Oba Femi (NXT Champ) is interviewed about his match with Moose. He says he cannot loose next week. Moose is not NXT. He is TNA and that can’t happen.

TNA World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy come out in street clothes. Jeff tells says it is good to be home in the WWE, as a welcome home chant breaks out. Matt tells everyone how great it was to be in the NXT locker room. They talk about their match up coming with Fraxiom. Just then Hank and Tank come out. The fans boo them heavily, but they show respect to the Hardys. Jeff and Matt tell them they show a lot of hunger and desire. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura come out next. They interrupt Hank and Tank and tell them they are ass kissers to the legends. Briggs tell Hank and Tank they want the Hardys and there isn’t anything they can do about it. This sets off a brawl between the teams. Fraxiom comes out to the address the Hardys next. They are cordial to each other, but agree to see who the best team is next week at NYC.

We get a video package promoting the title vs title match between Guilia and Steph Vaquer.

Match 3. Cora Jade VS Jordynne Grace

TNA Champion, Masha Slamovich is shown looking on. Grace puts Jade in the rack and rams her head into the buckle repeatedly. She follows up with clotheslines and an inverted gut-wrench suplex. Jade eats a punch, but then pulls Grace’s hair from behind and pulls her violently into the top turnbuckle. The two trade chops. We come back from break and the match was stopped due to an injury during the break to Cora Jade.

Winner, Jordynne Grace

Not sure if this was storyline or not. Jade walked off fast, holding her head, but it is unclear where she is hurt. Grace was all smiles.

Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans have a split screen verbal confrontation. This sets up their no rules match next week in NYC.

Match 4. Kale Dixon (with Uriah Connors) VS Trick Williams

Dixon and Connors have been trumpeting the return of Chase U. Trick has been sour on anyone he talks to, since losing his return match to Oba Femi, for the NXT belt. High knee by Trick and he goes to the ground and pound. The ref stops it.

Winner, Trick Williams by TKO

Trick calls out Eddie Thorpe, who is up in the crows nest. The verbally go at it and set up a match in two weeks at Underground.

We see Roxanne Perez backstage with a chair over a fallen Jordynne Grace. This is a superfast scene and we go to break. TNA X Division Champion, Moose is at an interview podium backstage. He talks about his opportunity for the NXT Championship next week in NYC. He says he has been waiting for this opportunity. This is the biggest match the two promotions could put together. Ava mentions Roxanne will face Grace next week as well. Fallon Henley tells Ava she wants her rematch for the North American Womens title. Ricky Saints runs into Ridge Holland and then Shawn Spears backstage. Neither confrontation are pleasant.

MAIN EVENT. NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) with The D’Angelo Family vs. Shawn Spears and his “Family”

Tony fights off some chops and lays in a lariat and some clubbing blows. Spears counters with a knee to the gut and punt to the face. Tony shrugs it off with a superman punch. Tony then suplexes Spears off the 2nd rope. (TV BREAK) Spears is going for a pin as we return. Spears starts mocking Tony’s Family. He also centers his attack on The Don’s back, locking on a camel clutch. Tony gets free and they trade blows, with Tony landing larger strikes and eventually a lariat and spear for two. Spears eventually regains control and locks on a sharp shooter. Tony pushups out of the hold and fishermans Spears for two. The two Family’s break out in a full blown brawl. Spears pushes Stacks into The Don and he falls on a chair. Spears lands a c4, but only gets a long two. Tony gets out of another C4, but his legs give out on a spinebuster, leading to Spears getting the pin.

Winner and NEW North American Champion, Shawn Spears

It will be interesting to see if a wedge between Tony and Stacks. Spears and his family stand tall as the show ends.

