Trish Stratus says thank you, Sami Zayn out idenfinitely, WWE debuts new podcast

Mar 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced that Sami Zayn is out of action indefinitely thanks to Kevin Owens on Raw last night. Michael Cole says Zayn sustained multiple injuries at Elimination Chamber and there’s currently no timetable for his return as he wishes him a speedy recovery.

Trish Stratus thanks fans after Elimination Chamber while praising Tiffany Stratton as the future of WWE

– WWE debuts a new podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant:

