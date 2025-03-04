Trish Stratus says thank you, Sami Zayn out idenfinitely, WWE debuts new podcast

– WWE has announced that Sami Zayn is out of action indefinitely thanks to Kevin Owens on Raw last night. Michael Cole says Zayn sustained multiple injuries at Elimination Chamber and there’s currently no timetable for his return as he wishes him a speedy recovery.

– Trish Stratus thanks fans after Elimination Chamber while praising Tiffany Stratton as the future of WWE

Thank you Toronto! What an epic event! Loved teaming with Tiffy, she is the one we should all keep eyes on. Next stop for her is Vegas and I can’t wait to see her shine! It’s gonna be #TiffyTime for a long time✨ More: https://t.co/gKIGN3QFZQ pic.twitter.com/kGSOGHyQsM — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 3, 2025

– WWE debuts a new podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant:

