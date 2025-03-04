TNA announces new deals for two talents, AJ Styles on when he’ll retire, AEW birthday
– TNA has announced Alisha Edwards and Eddie Edwards have agreed to new contracts:
– AJ Styles (via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) confirms he plans to retire before he’s 50 years old:
“I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that.”
Styles is currently 47, meaning he intends to retire within the next few years.
– Happy birthday to…
