Sonya Deville: “I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason”

Sonya Deville recently opened up about her departure from WWE, revealing that she was caught off guard by the company’s decision to part ways with her. She explained, “We were negotiating, we were in talks to sign a new contract. I was completely under the impression that it was going well and we would sign something.” However, while attending a cheerleading competition with her daughter, she received an unexpected call from WWE. “I got a phone call from the powers that be, ‘Hey, we’re going to go our separate ways.’ I was kind of surprised, not gonna lie, and I was like, ‘Is there a reason?’ ‘No, creatively, just hasn’t worked out. We’re going to go our separate ways.’”

Her initial reaction was shock and disbelief. “Initially, it was shock. ‘What the hell, I did not expect that.’” Despite this, she admits that she had sensed some creative struggles over the past couple of years, especially following her ACL injury. “No, I had feelings over the last year or two. I tore my ACL and I came back from injury and I felt rusty. I wanted to get back to where I was prior to the injury. That was just a matter of time, in my mind. It wasn’t an if, it was a when. I was trying to get my footing again and dive into this new character and storyline they had for me.”

Deville had spent a decade with WWE and built strong relationships within the company, making the sudden departure even more surprising. “Not really, no. I had been there for 10 years and had great relationships with everybody. I really saw us renewing the contract.” Yet, in hindsight, she acknowledges that she had been feeling creatively stifled. “I did. I never thought it was going happen, I kind of thought I was a lifer and would be there forever, but I did have talks with my wife, multiple times, because I do have other dreams. There are other things I want to pursue. I kind of felt I was in a rut creatively there.”

One of her biggest frustrations was the lack of creative control, something she believes she thrives on. “You don’t always have full control. I think I’m one of those people who is better in the driver’s seat. When I’m on my own, I can drive the car and steer the ship. I feel better that way.”

Despite the abrupt nature of her release—”It was like a 30-second phone call”—she didn’t dwell on questioning WWE’s decision. “I’m not one….they have their reason. They wanted to part ways. It’s not really in my mentality to be like, ‘But why? Please. No.’” Instead, she chose to embrace the unknown, believing it was a sign that a new chapter awaited her. “I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason. ‘This is interesting. It must truly be time for the next chapter of my life.’”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

