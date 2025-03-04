Rhea Ripley heartbroken after Raw (video), Travis Scott injured Cody Rhodes, new WWE trademark
– Travis Scott reportedly injured Cody Rhodes during John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. According to Dave Meltzer, Rhodes suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye, with Meltzer believing Scott was responsible for the injury.
– Rhea Ripley heartbroken:
It's been heartbreak after heartbreak! pic.twitter.com/urmVmJtJMb
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025
– WWE has filed to trademark:
* The Culling
