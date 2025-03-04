Nikki Bella addresses comment about getting her body “rocked”

On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Garcia addressed comments she recently made about getting her body rocked.

Nikki: one person told me like, “Class it up. I’m a mom. Don’t talk about…”

Brie: Someone DM’ed that?

Nikki: Yeah. Don’t talk about getting my body rocked, which first of all, it was very much in conversation form. Just listen to the podcast before reading a headline.

Brie: Well, it was very much conversational. And I also feel like…

Nikki: And guess what? Mom or not, I’m a human. I am a woman and I have an incredible libido that I’m very, very proud of. Thank goodness at 41, I still have that, so yeah. Booyah!

Brie: Booyah! And also, another thing I’ll let all you know, not everyone’s everyone’s flavor. You know what I mean?

Nikki: What?

Brie: Like flavor, like you’re, you know, you’re a little spicy. Not everyone’s gonna eat the spicy ice cream.

Nikki: Right. Totally. Exactly.

Brie: Someone just wants vanilla ice cream. Well, go follow vanilla.

Nikki: Go have fun with vanilla.

Brie: You know what I mean?

Nikki: There you go.

The Nikki & Brie Show hosted by Nikki & Brie Garcia is available anytime on the SiriusXM app. New episodes every Monday and Thursday. Listen to the full episode HERE.

Nikki recently appeared at the Royal Rumble and is rumored to be returning to the company soon.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

