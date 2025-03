Natalya announced for the NWA Crockett Cup

– Just announced on Busted Open Radio! The Crockett Cup returns on May 17th to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia!

If the most prestigious tag team tournament ever isn’t enough, WWE Superstar Natalya will be competing in an NWA ring!

This is one you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email