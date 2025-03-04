MJF on the John Cena heel turn, update on Jamie Hayter, The Boogeyman posts video

– Jamie Hayter confirmed a recent report stating that she is currently off AEW TV while obtaining a new visa.

I’ll save you all the cash and the concern, just getting a new visa, no big deal, no issues. Cheers! https://t.co/EZ0tOYbEwE — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) March 4, 2025

– MJF watched and thought John Cena’s heel turn “was an awesome moment.” He also noted that, unlike many other wrestlers, he isn’t shy about admitting he watches other companies because he takes his job seriously.

“If you ask a WWE star ‘Have you been watching AEW?” and they say no, one of two things is happening. One: they are lying through their

f–king teeth or two: they don’t care enough about this industry to study what’s going on in it.”

– The Boogeyman posted:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

