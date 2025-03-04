MJF makes a bold claim about his contract, AEW wrestler needs surgery, AEW belt fanny pack

Mar 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

MJF (via Sports Illustrated) says he will make over $15 million in his current AEW contract:

“The amount of money I get by the time [the AEW contract] is over, far surpasses $15 million. I’m making top guy money.”

Anthony Henry gives an update, will have to undergo another surgery.

– In advance of All In Texas, AEW Night at Globe Life Field is set for Wednesday, July 2, with the Texas Rangers competing against the Baltimore Orioles.

Get this AEW/World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack when you purchase a ticket to the theme night! Limited quantities available.

– Just released:

One Response

  1. Bob says:
    March 4, 2025 at 3:54 pm

    Mjf might be telling the truth.

