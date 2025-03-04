MJF makes a bold claim about his contract, AEW wrestler needs surgery, AEW belt fanny pack
– MJF (via Sports Illustrated) says he will make over $15 million in his current AEW contract:
“The amount of money I get by the time [the AEW contract] is over, far surpasses $15 million. I’m making top guy money.”
– Anthony Henry gives an update, will have to undergo another surgery.
I, unfortunately, have to undergo a 2nd surgery. I haven't been able to supinate (rotate) my arm since the surgery. New boney pieces grew in the area and is blocking the joint from moving normally. Surgery is 3/13. Recovery is short, so I'll still see you all sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/Lg1boodYfg
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 3, 2025
– In advance of All In Texas, AEW Night at Globe Life Field is set for Wednesday, July 2, with the Texas Rangers competing against the Baltimore Orioles.
#AEW pic.twitter.com/gZUlU823uz
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 4, 2025
Get this AEW/World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack when you purchase a ticket to the theme night! Limited quantities available.
– Just released:
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
MJF vs Hangman Adam Page
The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/9mJAwTb4JQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2025
Mjf might be telling the truth.