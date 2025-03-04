Matches announced for NXT Roadblock

Announced for Roadblock…

– The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, & Mickie James will appear

– Roxanne Perez vs Jordynne Grace

– Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page in a Street Fight Match

– The Hardys vs Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the TNA Tag Team Titles

– Oba Femi vs Moose for the NXT Title

– Giulia vs Stephanie Vaquer in a Title For Title Match

