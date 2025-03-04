Matches announced for NXT Roadblock
Announced for Roadblock…
– The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, & Mickie James will appear
– Roxanne Perez vs Jordynne Grace
– Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page in a Street Fight Match
– The Hardys vs Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the TNA Tag Team Titles
– Oba Femi vs Moose for the NXT Title
– Giulia vs Stephanie Vaquer in a Title For Title Match
BREAKING NEWS: @avawwe_ has announced that @roxanne_wwe and @JordynneGrace will square off NEXT WEEK at #WWERoadblock! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5eRC8kajxH
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025