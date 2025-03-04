IYO SKY reflects on 18 years in the business, video game maker Acclaim being revitalized

– IYO SKY celebrates her 18th anniversary in the business after winning the Women’s Championship on RAW. She also admits she almost gave up on wrestling at one point but she thankfully stuck with her dream.

– The legendary video game publisher Acclaim is being revitalized by industry veterans, with an advisory board of “esteemed industry leaders” established to help shape its future. This board includes notable figures such as Russell Binder, who is the founding partner of the licensing and merchandising company Striker Entertainment; Mark Caplan, the founder of the business consultancy firm Ridge Partners; and Jeff Jarrett, a well-known wrestler and entrepreneur.

