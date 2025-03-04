IYO SKY celebrates after becoming the Women’s World Champion

– First comments from the new WWE Women’s World Champion

I want to say “thank you” over a million times. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/fecmS9Yrcz — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 4, 2025

“If you never give up and work hard at any time, your dreams will come true.” pic.twitter.com/slxBuXhTyy — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 4, 2025

IYO SKY is going to #WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion! pic.twitter.com/iq97ADYASe — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025

– Triple H via X:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

