Cora Jade and Linda McMahon updates

– After her match being ended due to a medical stoppage tonight Cora Jade took to X to let everyone know that her knees are ok!

Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent) Thanks for the concern — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 5, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: After things get heated between @JordynneGrace and @CoraJadeWWE, NXT General Manager @avawwe_ steps in and makes a match between the two Superstars for tonight. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iZ1KIlyYky — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025

– Linda McMahon posted:

Just finished my first full day at @usedgov. Headed to the Capitol to hear @POTUS address the nation on the Renewal of the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/D5PMThxN2R — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) March 5, 2025

