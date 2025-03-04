CM Punk calls The Rock and Cena “bald frauds”

CM Punk took aim at John Cena and The Rock during a “pipebomb” promo that opened this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

In the opening segment, Punk called The Rock and Cena “bald frauds,” criticizing The Rock for returning to WWE whenever he chooses, despite his position on the Board of Directors.

Punk also accused Cena of stealing his win in the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match and claimed that Cena misled children and others for years. Punk said he’d deal with both of them later.

The segment ended with Punk calling out Becky Lynch to bring Seth Rollins to the ring, leading to a massive brawl between Punk and Rollins.

CM Punk addresses his enemies … right now on #WWERaw! Starting with THE ROCK! pic.twitter.com/S5LpWLvR5t — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2025

