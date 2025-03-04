Carmella opens up about her WWE contract expiring

Carmella, whose real name is Leah, opens up about her WWE contract expiring and the uncertainty surrounding her future. She reflects on the transition from being known as “Carmella” to fully embracing “Leah,” saying, “Like for so long it’s like, Carmella and, it’s like, no. I can now fully be Leah and do what I wanna do and I don’t know what that is.”

She clarifies that she has been out of WWE for nearly two years, “Yes. But not by choice. No.” She expresses frustration with how things ended, emphasizing the importance of discussing these issues openly: “That’s the whole point, to get people talking and to be bold in your face. Let’s talk about it, let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having.”

Carmella questions whether her departure was due to her gender or her becoming a mother, feeling the situation was unfair: “Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? And it just feels like a shitty way to end a 12-year career with the company.” She believes she deserved better treatment, stating, “Also to be treated like a human being and a woman. And someone who’s dedicated 12 years of your life to this company.”

She draws a comparison between her situation and her husband’s, noting, “He still has a job. We had a kid and he has a job but I don’t.” She describes the abrupt end to her WWE tenure, explaining, “I mean I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and then I got a call saying that my contract was up in 10 days.” She felt abandoned by the company, adding, “Everyone just ghosted. Ghosted. Ghosted, completely ghosted.”

She reflects on her career’s uncertain future, asking, “What if this is the end of my career? Like what am I doing with my life? What do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?”

Carmella expresses frustration with the double standards women face in the industry: “I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby. And men don’t really have to think about it because they’re men.” When asked if they could change their mind, she responded, “Why stay where you’re not wanted?”

She concludes by advocating for women, mothers, and athletes, saying, “I wish more for women in general and moms and especially athletes. I feel like you shouldn’t have to choose one. Like why can’t you have both?” When asked why she decided to speak out, she shares a hopeful sentiment: “If this can help one company…”

Source: Killr Podcast Network

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

