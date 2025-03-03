The road to WrestleMania 41 officially kicks off tonight.

WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York with the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, CM Punk, Gunther and Bianca Belair, as well as Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, War Raiders (c) vs. American Made for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, and Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Title.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 3, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 3/3/25

The show kicks off with an extended video recap of WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, and then we shoot inside the KeyBank Center where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show, as talent are shown arriving to the building earlier today.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show…With A Pipebomb

CM Punk is shown and the camera follows him all the way to the curtain. His music hits and the crowd explodes as he makes his way out, walking with a purpose to the ring. Punk marches over to the commentary desk, not the ring, and grabs a microphone and yells, “We’re starting this show off with a bang!”

He says he might get WWE kicked off Netflix tonight. He says allow me to introduce myself to my enemies, and because his name is CM Punk, that means everyone. “So c’mon, give me a name!” Cole and McAfee are helping the fans yell names. They mention The Rock.

Punk calls the camera over and says he doesn’t care if he’s on the board at TKO. He mocks him for being bald and mocks him for slapping his arm and showing his goosebumps. He says he doesn’t care about winning a fake title. He wants to earn it.

He then brings up John Cena and says after 20 years of Hustle, Loyalty and Respect he gave him the benefit of a doubt. He says now everyone sees that all along you’ve been selling all these people and kids bullsh*t. “Ironically Mr. Don’t Give Up, Mr. Never Give Up, you gave up on all these kids.”

He says he’s gonna catch up to and get those bald frauds and when he does, they’re gonna “Make-A-Wish that he never did.” Maybe his most scorching pipe bomb since the original, if not more heated.

Punk then moves on to Seth Rollins. He tells Becky Lynch she better come get him before he does, or he’s gonna put him in a wheelchair. Rollins’ theme hits and Punk jumps off the desk and sprints up the ring ramp.

Punk and Rollins do another one of their shoot-style wild brawls, with referees and officials rushing out to try and stop them. McAfee ends up getting caught in the middle of the brawl as it moved to the ringside area. The show heads to the first break of the evening as McAfee says, “Holy sh*t, Cole!”

Checking In With The Judgment Day

When the show returns, we check in with The Judgment Day in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Dominik Mysterio kisses up to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They all notice Finn Balor sitting with his head in his hands.

He insists he’s fine and congratulations Morgan and Rodriguez on winning the women’s titles, even though Morgan lost at Elimination Chamber. Dom-Dom against brings up a new member. Again Balor isn’t interested. Balor wants Bron Breakker tonight.

Otis vs. Gunther

Inside the arena, Otis is in the middle of finishing up his ring entrance, in progress, with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri by his side. Gunther’s theme hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“The Ring General” says Otis is strong and some call him a freak of nature, but to him, he’s just a freak. He belongs in the same category as Jey Uso. He’s a people-pleaser who is a clown for the fans. “You don’t belong in my sacred ring.”

The bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth action, which Gunther mostly dominates, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Otis fires up after being chopped and fights back, but ultimately gets taken out with a power bomb.

After Gunther gets the win, he slaps a sleeper hold / rear naked choke on Otis, which brings Tozawa in to make the save. He ends up power bombing Tozawa onto Otis. “Main Event” Jey Uso comes out to make the save. He runs Gunther off, but is then attacked from behind by A-Town Down. He beats them up, but then gets choked out from behind by Gunther.

Winner: Gunther

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile

A video package airs promoting Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship later in the show. When it wraps up, Michael Cole announces a new day after Raw podcast on WWE’s YouTube channel and other outlets, which features Sam Roberts and Megan Morant as hosts.

The show heads to another commercial break, with Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship coming up next. When the show returns, Cathy Kelley is backstage with AJ Styles. Karrion Kross enters the scene grabbing Styles from behind and sporting a wild new hair style.

Styles and Kross talk about Logan Paul and Styles says he’ll call him out next week on Raw at MSG. He tells Kross as far as his evil ways, God knows them. Inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits. Already in the ring is Ivy Nile. The bell sounds and our first of three title tilts this evening is underway.

As soon as the match starts, Valkyria charges across the ring and blasts Nile with a big shot. Nile ends up fighting back with a dragon screw. She is clearly focusing her attack on the left leg of the champion. As Nile settles into a comfortable offensive lead, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Nile continues to torture the left leg of the champ, who eventually begins fighting back into competitive form. Ultimately, Valkyria manages to connect with her Night-wing finisher for the win to retain her WWE Women’s I-C strap. After the match, CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawl again backstage as the show heads to another commercial time out.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk Cage Match Set For Raw At MSG

We shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond tries to talk to Seth Rollins who is on his way out of the arena. Before the interview can happen Rollins runs at CM Punk who is backstage and they go at it again as security breaks them up and we cut to commercial.

When the show returns, Adam Pearce and Seth Rollins argue backstage. Rollins tells Pearce he has to do something about his debacle with Punk. He tells Pearce this is the hill he will die on and Pearce issues a steel cage match for next week between Rollins and Punk.

Penta Beats Down Ludwig Kaiser

Inside the arena, we see Ludwig Kaiser in the ring in street clothes with a microphone in-hand. He demands everyone’s gratitude. Kaiser says last week took back the attention he deserves from Penta. He says he is a future world champion regardless of whether we like it or not.

He then calls out Penta and says if he thinks they still have unfinished business because what John Cena did to Cody Rhodes on Saturday is nothing compared to what he’ll do to Penta. He tells Penta he will make Penta know what fear is, and this calls out Penta.

Penta runs to the ring and hits a hurricanrana on Kaiser and hits a slingblade on Kaiser. Penta sends Kaiser out of the ring with a headscissor take down and hits a springboard clothesline and suicide dives on to Kaiser outside the ring. Penta celebrates in the ring as Kaiser tends to his wounds outside the ring.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

War Raiders (c) vs. American Made

Backstage, Cathy Kelley catches up with Bianca Belair. She asks Belair about the Jade/Naomi thing. Belair says out of respect for both women she doesn’t want to talk about it and today she’s focusing on who her opponent will be at WrestleMania.

We see The Creed Brothers walk backstage ahead of their match, and we see The War Raiders walking backstage as well before the match. The show heads to another commercial. When the show returns, we get a video of Chad Gable walking through the streets looking for someone and asking everyone “do you know this guy” while showing them a picture.

Gable approaches a veiled man and asks if he’s the man that will teach him how to destroy the Luchadors. The man asks for money and then gives Gable a box. Gable opens it and we cut to black. Inside the arena, The War Raiders make their way to the ring. American Made are already waiting for them.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Erik and Julius start things off for their respective teams. They they lock up all around the ring. Julius tries to get Erik down with a suplex but they end up grappling around the ring.

Brutus is tagged in and Erik is double teamed. Julius is tagged back in and Erik is pounded some more in the corner. Julius covers for a quick pin but Erik kicks out. Brutus is tagged in and is slammed down. Ivar is tagged in and Julius distracts Ivar and then is tagged in.

Ivar takes out both The Creed Brothers and Erik is tagged in. Julius is double teamed and Brutus is double teamed and Ivar is now tagged back in. Ivar sends Julius in the corner and gets him down with a right hand. Ivar gets on the top rope and Julius drop kicks him off the top rope.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Creed’s are still in control, but not for long. Erik starts to shift the momentum into The War Raiders’ favor. They hit a big double-team spot moments later, but Julius kicks out to keep this one alive. Moments later, War Raiders hit their finisher to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The War Raiders

Tornado Tag-Match Set For Raw At MSG

A recap video package of the Unsanctioned match from Elimination Chamber airs. When it wraps up, Cole says Sami Zayn is “out indefinitely” as a result of nerve damage to his neck.

From there, the LWO talks about The New Day’s attack from last week in a cool video package. Rey Mysterio says next week, Dragon Lee and he are gonna give New Day the worst Monday of their life.

They announce that they are going to square off in a Tornado tag-match with no tags and no disqualifications. The show heads to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Bron Breakker Provoked By The Judgment Day Once Again

When the show returns, Finn Balor is already in the ring in the middle of talking. Apparently he’s talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who is in the crowd with Jackie Redmond. They might’ve joined this one late.

They bicker back-and-forth with Balor insisting he can take Breakker’s title whenever he wants. Breakker ends up coming down through the crowd. Dominik Mysterio tries getting involved, but Breakker takes him out and then Balor in the ring.

He takes his shirt off and sets up for a super spear, but Dom-Dom pulls Balor out of the ring just in time to save him. Breakker charges around the ring and hits a big spear and then stares down Balor and Dom.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Iyo Sky

It’s main event time!

But first, an extended look at John Cena’s memorable heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto is shown. After that, Cole and McAfee run down the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden. From there, we see Jey Uso backstage.

Cathy Kelley stops him for an interview. He talks about everyone doubting him and Gunther has him doubting himself. Uso insists he’s taking the title at WrestleMania 41. From there, the Tale of the Tape for the WWE Women’s World Championship main event coming up next is shown.

Inside the arena, Bianca Belair’s theme hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” and winner of the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match to get a closer look to see who will hold the title that she is coming for at WrestleMania 41. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, Iyo Sky makes her way to the ring. She settles inside as Belair is shown at ringside once again. Rhea Ripley’s entrance tune hits and the crowd goes bonkers as the WWE Women’s World Champion makes her way into the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this title tilt. Ripley gets Sky on the mat and hits a basement dropkick and covers Sky for a quick one count. Sky tries rolling up Ripley but Ripley kicks out. Sky tries again for a roll up but Ripley powers out.

Ripley counters a headscissor and Sky rolls through for another pin attempt. Sky kicks Ripley and Ripley rolls out of the ring and pulls Sky out of the ring and swings Skyi into the apron and then suplexes her on mat outside the ring. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

Sky begins to laser focus in on the arm of Ripley, which appeared to be injured early into the contest. Sky enjoys a few minutes in the offensive driver’s seat until walking into a big boot from Ripley that turns her inside-out. Sky fights back and chokes Ripley out.

She heads up for a moonsault, but Ripley cuts her off and heads up after her. Ripley hits a big back super-plex off the ropes for a close two-count. A “This is Awesome!” chant breaks out as Ripley locks Sky’s legs up in her trademark prism lock submission. Sky crawls to the ropes and sends Ripley shoulder-first into the post.

Sky sends Ripley into the barricade. She heads to the top-rope and hits her Over the Moonsault finisher for a super-close two-count. Even Belair’s jaw dropped at that kick out. Ripley rolls out to the floor to regroup. Sky runs and dives through the ropes, splashing onto Ripley on the floor.

Sky looked to springboard moonsault Ripley on the floor, but Ripley tripped her up before she could and then slams her face-first into the commentary desk, before collapsing herself, both right in front of Belair, who eagerly watches on. Ripley and Belair go face-to-face. Ripley knocks Belair down. Belair pushes Ripley after getting up.

The referee comes out and yells at them both not to do this now because this is a world championship match. Ripley rolls back into the ring, but is still focused on Belair at ringside with her back turned to Sky. She leans down and picks up Sky as she heads to the ropes.

She drags Sky up and looks at Belair. “See you at Mania, Bianca.” She goes for a Rip-Tide off the top, but Sky counters with a hurricanrana. She heads back up for her Over the Moonsault finisher. She connects. She covers Ripley. She wins. Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women’s World Champion. It’ll be Belair vs. Sky for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s World Champion: Iyo Sky

