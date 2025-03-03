Sonya Deville says Vince McMahon helped secure her safety after kidnap attempt

Sonya Deville recounted the terrifying aftermath of her kidnapping attempt and how WWE, particularly Vince McMahon, stepped in to ensure her safety.

“WWE sent security to meet me there to go in the house and get my stuff out. They got us a hotel in downtown Tampa. I was so paranoid. I thought the hotel couldn’t be in my name because the whole concern was he was going to get out on bail and they weren’t going to grant a permit restraining order. The people at Tampa Police who were communicating with me were like, ‘He’s going to get some kind of bail. I don’t know if he going to be able to make it, but he’s going to get some kind of bail.'”

The uncertainty surrounding the attacker’s release left her terrified. “I was freaking out. He’s going to be loose tonight and come right back after me. The cops made it clear, and in the interrogation he made it clear he’s not done with me, and when he gets free he will come back after me. I was freaked out. I put the hotel name under an alias. Me and Mandy Rose are in a hotel room together, scared shitless, we dragged the dresser in front of the hotel room door.”

As SummerSlam approached, she remained in contact with Vince McMahon, who was checking in on her well-being. “I’m talking to Vince. SummerSlam is coming up and he’s checking in on me. He said, ‘Why don’t you come to the venue? I want to say hi and hug you.’ We drove to the venue, saw him, Hunter and Stephanie were there. He’s like, ‘What do you need from me?’ ‘I don’t know.'”

She was still too shaken to return home. “‘Are you going to be okay staying back at your house?’ ‘No, I don’t think I can go back there.’ I left on my ADT camera and there were reporters all over my front doorstep. ‘I can’t do this. It’s okay. I’ll figure it out.'” Vince was insistent on helping her. “Vince is like, ‘No, what do you want to do? Do you need a place to stay?’ ‘I don’t know. My dad is coming down tomorrow and we’ll try to figure something out.’ ‘Alright, we’ll get you a place to stay if you need a place to stay.'”

McMahon took action immediately, securing a safe location for her. “Vince rented a house for me to stay in, in a different part of Florida. My mom came to stay with me. Mandy stayed with me a little. Mandy’s mom came and stayed, and hired 24/7 armed security. These guys had guns on their hips.”

This level of support from McMahon and WWE helped Deville navigate an incredibly traumatic time, ensuring her safety while she processed the terrifying ordeal.

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

