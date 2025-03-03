Pat McAfee apologizes for calling Canada “terrible” during Elimination Chamber

After ripping on the Canadian fans for booing the U.S. national anthem at the Rogers Centre on Saturday before Elimination Chamber, Raw color commentator Pat McAfee apologized for his comments.

McAfee made his feelings known during the show, criticizing the audience for what they did and calling Canada “terrible.”

On today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL star tried to calm things and get back on their good side. McAfee said that he respects the passion of the fans that have for their country and he hoped they understand he was doing just the same for his country.

McAfee said he was asked to “investigate” why Canadians booed the national anthem and said he understood that there are political differences at the moment.

“I feel like anytime I think of Canada, I don’t think of what Justin Trudeau does,” McAfee said. “I don’t think immediately of Justin Trudeau’s decisions. I don’t think immediately of what Canada is doing in the political sphere. I think of the people of Canada.”

McAfee then said that he’s ready to shake hands and move along.

“And I still love Canadians, okay? We got one in the building,” McAfee continued. “I’m sorry. So, let’s go shake their hands. Canada. Boom. I hope we get settled.”

I'm very proud and thankful that I'm from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America.. Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it.. You booed our country and I said you're terrible.. Let's shake hands and move along #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pG4mvl9jVi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

